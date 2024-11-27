A London council leader has apologised to tenants after the English regulator found “serious failings”, including no smoke alarms in more than half of its homes #UKhousing

London council leader apologises after more than half of homes found without smoke alarms #UKhousing

Southwark, which owns around 36,800 homes, is the latest local authority to fall foul of the regulator’s new consumer standards amid a string of C3 grades awarded since April.

The council was also named last week in a report by the Housing Ombudsman . In another case last month , it apologised to a family suffering harassment.

“While we have made progress, we know there is much more to do,” Mr Williams said.

Kieron Williams, leader of Southwark Council, admitted its tenants had been “let down” after the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) handed it a C3 grade for consumer standards.

Among the RSH’s findings, it said Southwark Council had failed to self-refer over the lack of smoke alarms despite “over 50%” of its homes not having a device.

Regulations came into force in October 2022 requiring all social landlords to have smoke and carbon monoxide alarms in homes.

The regulator also found the local authority had nearly 2,000 overdue fire safety remedial actions, of which almost 100 were categorised as “high risk”.

Southwark Council had also failed to do a stock condition survey since 2010, the RSH said. The authority also told the regulator that around 30% of its homes do not meet the requirements of the Decent Homes Standard.

More than half of its homes had not had an electrical condition test for over five years, the judgement said.

The council self-referred over electrical safety in June, with Inside Housing revealing details of overdue tests.

There was also evidence of a “failure to allocate homes, especially empty homes, in a fair and transparent way that takes the needs of tenants and prospective tenants into account”, the RSH said.

Mr Williams said the council is investing around £250m over the next three years to make its homes “safe and decent”.

He added: “We’re improving our repairs, complaints and housing allocations services and establishing a new housing management board – with tenants round the table – so you can hold us to account.”

The council said it is working to tackle all overdue electrical safety checks and install smoke alarms in all homes by March 2026.

On fire safety, Southwark Council said it had spent £20m over the past three years and plans to spend another £10m, or more if needed.