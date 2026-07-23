London council loses appeal to prevent loss of Section 106 homes after legal battle over mortgagee protection clause

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A London council has lost its appeal to overturn a High Court decision which will see the loss of more than a dozen Section 106 affordable homes.
Last summer, Westminster City Council (WCC) sought an injunction order requiring 16 properties in Marylebone to remain affordable housing after the flats were sold on the private market.
A High Court judge had dismissed the application, and WCC has since appealed the decision.
In a judgment handed down this week, the Court of Appeal upheld the High Court’s decision.
The legal battle hinged on whether Gems House Residences Chiltern Street Ltd (Gems) was entitled to let the properties on the open market, having bought them after a social landlord was re-registered by the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH).
In 2013, WCC granted planning permission for a mixed-use development, which included a requirement to enter a Section 106 agreement, with 16 homes to be delivered as affordable housing.
These would have been owned by Kinsman Housing, a registered provider at the time, but Kinsman was de-registered by the RSH in August 2023 and consequently defaulted on its loan agreement.
Under the power of sale, this default meant that the provider’s homes could now be sold by the lender in accordance with the mortgagee protection clause (MPC) under Section 106.
An MPC allows a lender to sell restricted units on the open market if certain steps have been followed, and if the property has not been sold to another registered provider within specific timescales.
These homes were then sold to Gems, which intended to let them on the open market.
In the initial High Court case, Gems argued that the Section 106 provisions were no longer binding as they had acquired the units from the lender, but WCC contended that because Kinsman had been de-registered before the sale, the MPC was not triggered and could not benefit Gems.
The High Court agreed with Gems’ reasoning that the MPC became operative at the time the mortgage was granted, when Kinsman was still a registered provider, and continued to apply despite the subsequent de-registration.
In the latest Court of Appeal judgment, Sir Colin Birss, chancellor of the High Court, Lord Justice Holgate and Lord Justice Miles considered whether an exemption from the Section 106 obligations applied if the registered provider was not registered at the point of sale.
The judges upheld the High Court decision, concluding that Gems is “not bound by the developer’s obligations [under the Section 106 agreement] if, when the mortgage was created, the mortgagor was a registered social provider”.
They said lenders “would find it difficult to identify any logic in a clause which reduces the value of its security... simply because the borrower has become de-registered”.
David Harvey, WCC cabinet member for housing and regeneration, said: “While [we are] disappointed, we note the outcome of the appeal in relation to Gems House.
“The council pursued this case believing it was acting in the best interests of residents and the wider community, and although we will now carefully consider the appeal findings, there are no plans for any further challenge by the council.
“Gems House was a mixed-tenure scheme. We have been offering support to all tenants throughout the process and will continue to do so around their housing options.”
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