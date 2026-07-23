London council loses appeal to prevent loss of Section 106 homes after legal battle over mortgagee protection clause

The legal battle hinged on whether Gems House Residences Chiltern Street Ltd (Gems) was entitled to let the properties on the open market, having bought them after a social landlord was re-registered by the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH).

In a judgment handed down this week, the Court of Appeal upheld the High Court’s decision.

A High Court judge had dismissed the application, and WCC has since appealed the decision.

Last summer, Westminster City Council (WCC) sought an injunction order requiring 16 properties in Marylebone to remain affordable housing after the flats were sold on the private market.

In 2013, WCC granted planning permission for a mixed-use development, which included a requirement to enter a Section 106 agreement, with 16 homes to be delivered as affordable housing.

These would have been owned by Kinsman Housing, a registered provider at the time, but Kinsman was de-registered by the RSH in August 2023 and consequently defaulted on its loan agreement.

Under the power of sale, this default meant that the provider’s homes could now be sold by the lender in accordance with the mortgagee protection clause (MPC) under Section 106.

An MPC allows a lender to sell restricted units on the open market if certain steps have been followed, and if the property has not been sold to another registered provider within specific timescales.

These homes were then sold to Gems, which intended to let them on the open market.

In the initial High Court case, Gems argued that the Section 106 provisions were no longer binding as they had acquired the units from the lender, but WCC contended that because Kinsman had been de-registered before the sale, the MPC was not triggered and could not benefit Gems.