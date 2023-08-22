London council ordered to pay £5,400 over damp and mould failure

The Housing Ombudsman has ordered a London council to pay a resident £5,400 in compensation after it failed to fix damp and mould issues for more than three years #UKhousing

A couple of months later, he chased the council for a response and they revisited his property to supply him with a dehumidifier. The council suspected that the leak was coming from behind the toilet, although they were still unsure, according to the ombudsman.

The resident involved in the case first complained about damp and mould in 2019. He asked to be kept updated with the findings, but there was no evidence he was, the ombudsman said.

In response, the council has apologised and said it accepted the ombudsman’s findings.

The agency found severe maladministration for how Newham Council dealt with the issues.

While that leak was fixed just under a year after it was first reported, damp and mould persisted.

The resident said the council had not carried out any specific works on the damp and mould itself, telling him to clean it himself, the ombudsman reported.

He also expressed concerns around safety, as the damp areas affected the light fittings and the area around the fuse box.

In response to this, an operative made sure the electrics were safe but noted “severe water penetration” from the bathroom.

Over the next couple of months, the council visited the property on several occasions to fix leaks in the shower.

Following this, the resident contacted the landlord multiple times to ask what it would do about the damp and mould in his home.

The council said its repairs team would respond. However, the ombudsman found no evidence that this happened.

The resident continued to complain about damp and mould, but the council continued to fail to update him on what was happening with his home and actions that could be taken to fix it.

Two years after he had first reported the issue, the resident requested to be moved to temporary accommodation because of a strong smell of damp throughout the home and a rat infestation he believed was caused by the mould.

Over the next nine months, while works were done to the bathroom to help with the pests and damp issues, the resident chased the council up numerous times about updates to the works and his request to be moved.

Each time the council said its repairs team would respond, but there was no evidence this ever happened, the ombudsman said.

Three years and four months after it was first reported, the council advised the resident, who had only moved into temporary accommodation the month before, that works were complete.

However, when the resident returned to the home, he believed the standard of repairs was unsatisfactory and asked for an independent surveyor’s report.