Under a new five-year strategy, published this week, the council said it will make sure all blocks it owns that are taller than 18 metres, or seven storeys, adhere to the building safety and fire safety acts.

The Building Safety Act came into force last April, nearly six years after the Grenfell Tower fire that killed 72 people. Part of its aim is to improve the standard of high-rise blocks.

Most of Newham Council’s 87 blocks were built between 1945 and 1969 and many have “legacy design and construction issues”, according to the strategy document.

“Given the age of the buildings, the availability of design and construction information is also extremely limited,” it said.