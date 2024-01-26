London council pays out £10,000 after failing to address schooling in housing offer

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Wandsworth Council has apologised to a homeless mother who was placed in unsuitable accommodation over two hours away from her child’s school.
The mother, who has mobility issues, was first placed in a flat accessed by a rusted external staircase that the south London council’s own children’s services department had described as “treacherous”.
After slipping on the iced staircase while carrying a younger child, the family were moved to an interim property that remained a substantial distance from the school.
It followed concerns being raised by school staff after the child’s attendance dropped and was often late, missing core subjects.
The family were offered a more suitable property in November 2022, but were not able to move in until May 2023.
The Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman’s (LGSCO) found significant delays by Wandsworth Council in deciding whether or not it owed a housing duty to the family, and that it had failed to properly assess the families needs or if the property was suitable.
LGSCO also found the local authority had neglected to ask about the child’s special educational needs or his education, health and care plan when deciding where the family should be housed.
Wandsworth Council has agreed to pay the mother £10,000 for its failings, as well as a further £3,800 for the cost incurred in getting her children to school.
Paul Najsarek, the local government and social care ombudsman, said: “When assessing families’ homelessness situations, it’s really important that councils look at the circumstances in their entirety and take into account any medical or special educational needs, before deciding the interim or temporary accommodation offered.
“In this case, I am particularly concerned about the lack of joined-up working between the council’s homelessness and education teams.
“While I appreciate suitable accommodation is difficult to find for families, particularly in London, at no point did the council consider offering the family transport to get the child to school, which may have gone some way to alleviating the pressure on them.
“And in fact when the mother did apply, the council refused to consider her application because she was living in another council’s area.”
A spokesperson for Wandsworth Council said: “We have accepted the ombudsman’s findings, are implementing his recommendations and are fully committed to learning the lessons of this case.”
Towards the end of last year, the Labour-controlled London council revealed proposals to force developers to make “at least” half of homes on new sites affordable to help “maximise” social rent provision.
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