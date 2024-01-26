London council pays out £10,000 after failing to address schooling in housing offer

The mother, who has mobility issues, was first placed in a flat accessed by a rusted external staircase that the south London council’s own children’s services department had described as “treacherous”.

After slipping on the iced staircase while carrying a younger child, the family were moved to an interim property that remained a substantial distance from the school.

It followed concerns being raised by school staff after the child’s attendance dropped and was often late, missing core subjects.

The family were offered a more suitable property in November 2022, but were not able to move in until May 2023.