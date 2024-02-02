The Housing Ombudsman has ordered Waltham Forest Council to pay out £18,800 in compensation following three cases of severe maladministration #UKhousing

The ombudsman found that the council failed to fulfil its duties set out in the Equality Act 2010 as it did not consider the resident’s disability and the vulnerabilities of her son and husband.

The resident and her family, which included her autistic son, asked about moving while the work was underway, but did not receive a reply. They eventually moved into a caravan due to the conditions.

It took 11 months for the landlord to arrange an inspection of the home and another month for any work to be planned in.

After the resident first reported the problem, Waltham Forest Council closed the case without doing any repairs or letting the resident know.

In the first case, the ombudsman found severe maladministration in how the landlord handled a damp and mould repair, in particular its planning and project management in relation to works to resolve the issue.

The London council said the learning from these instances has been used to inform its improvement work going forward after admitting its approach “did not meet our own high standards”.

The sector watchdog has made the findings in cases that included poor handling of damp and mould involving a vulnerable resident and another resident experiencing anti-social behaviour (ASB) for five years.

The quality of the work was also questioned in this case, alongside the ability to live in the property while the resident’s possessions were moved around during the repairs.

This was found to have had a ”significant detrimental emotional and physical impact” on the resident, resulting in a compensation payment of £2,737, an apology from the council, and refresher training for all staff in complaint handling.

In the second case, Waltham Forest Council left the administration of the non-succession of a resident’s tenancy for seven years, which the ombudsman described as an “unacceptable length of time”.

During this time, the landlord accepted rent payments from the resident and adjusted rent levels, but it was only during a fraud check that any action was taken.

The council also contacted the resident regarding council tax, housing benefit and a carer’s bill for his mother at the property address, offering their condolences in one instance. This meant that the local authority was aware the resident was living at the property following his mother’s death and that the death would have been noted, with council tax and housing benefit accounts adjusted accordingly.

The significant impact this had on the resident could have been avoided had the council acted in accordance with its own policies and considered the exercise of reasonable discretion after its error and delay.

The ombudsman highlighted how the landlord ignored the statutory provisions of the Coronavirus Act 2020, as it issued the notice to quit with just over a month’s notice period, despite the act stipulating at the time that a minimum of four months’ notice was required.

Waltham Forest was ordered to pay £4,750 in compensation, review how it communicates internally and to revise its “actions following death of tenants” process to prevent further serious delays.

In the last case, the ombudsman found severe maladministration in how the landlord failed to adequately deal with a resident’s reports of ASB and gang behaviour over a five-year period. It also failed to effectively respond to her subsequent request for a move.

The resident endured years of feeling unsafe in her own home, as well as being scared of what might happen to her or her young children. She suffered a significant decline in her mental well-being.