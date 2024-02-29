She added: “While I appreciate the severe shortage of suitable accommodation, particularly in London, it is not simply good enough to say it has been short-staffed and lacked available accommodation: the council still has to fulfil its statutory duties.

“The council has now told us it is making strides to invest in more accommodation for people in the borough. I hope the recommendations it has agreed to carry out will further improve the services it offers.”

In this case, the council has agreed to apologise to the family and pay them a total of £6,000 for the time they spent without interim accommodation.

The ombudsman also recommended that Waltham Forest remind staff about its duty to provide interim accommodation if it has ‘reason to believe’ a person is homeless, eligible for assistance and in priority need.

In future, the council will need to evidence the steps it is taking to source sufficient interim accommodation, including an update in nine months’ time on its progress.

This is in addition to explaining the steps it has taken to reduce delays in making homelessness decisions caused by staffing shortages and develop an action plan on how it will address delays at stage two of its complaints process.

Ahsan Khan, deputy leader and cabinet member for housing and regeneration at Waltham Forest Council, said: “We work hard to ensure that anyone who approaches us at risk of being made homeless receives the help and support they rightly deserve. We know how worrying and stressful it can be for anyone who finds themselves in this situation.

“We know that in this incident we did not meet the high standards that we set for ourselves. We have accepted and are putting into place the recommendations we have received from the ombudsman, and we apologise to the resident affected for their experience.”

Earlier this month, the Housing Ombudsman ordered Waltham Forest Council to pay out £18,800 in compensation following three cases of severe maladministration.