London council pays out over £8,000 after four maladministration findings

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Financially troubled Croydon Council has been ordered to pay out £8,375 in compensation and make “significant improvements” to its housing services following four findings of severe maladministration.
The south London local authority, which has effectively declared itself bankrupt three times since 2020, has apologised to the four residents after admitting “significant failures” in the delivery of its services.
This is the latest in a string of cases brought by the Housing Ombudsman that involves poor service by councils and housing associations.
The ombudsman said Croydon Council, which is also in special measures with the government over its financial difficulties, should use the experience as a “springboard to deliver better services”.
In one of the cases, the council was found to have mishandled an upgrade and adaption to a disabled resident’s kitchen and bathroom.
The ruling saw the authority ordered to pay £3,875 compensation to the resident and organise an occupational therapist assessment of the entire property.
In another case, the council failed to respond to a resident’s allegations of anti-social behaviour, including indirect racial harassment, the ombudsman said.
The local authority was told to pay the resident £2,900 in compensation and conduct a review of its anti-social behaviour policy.
In a third case, the ombudsman found severe maladministration for how the council handled noise nuisance after a resident said it affected her mental health.
The sector watchdog ordered the council to pay £900 compensation and give the resident sound recording equipment so she can make accurate reports of the problems.
The fourth case involved delays in processing a mutual exchange application – whereby two residents swap homes. Delays in arranging an inspection and repairs caused the exchange to be cancelled, the ombudsman said.
The ombudsman told Croydon Council to provide a written apology from its chief executive, pay £700 in compensation and review its mutual exchange process.
Housing ombudsman Richard Blakeway said: “The landlord should reflect on these four cases and continue to make significant improvements to its services, building on the orders we made.”
In response to the ombudsman’s findings, Croydon Council said: “We acknowledge that there were significant failures in the way we handled these cases and would like to offer our apologies to these residents for the difficulties they experienced.
“We have embarked upon a transformation journey, which seeks to improve the housing services we offer to our residents. The work carried out by the Housing Ombudsman continues to support us in this journey by highlighting areas for improvement.
“We complied with the orders of the ombudsman for each of the cases and we’ll continue to learn from these to improve our service for customers and mitigate the risk of similar failings recurring.”
In November 2022, the local authority issued its third Section 114 notice in two years over its financial difficulties. In March 2023, it was put into special measures by the government due to the “extent of the improvement necessary”.
In July, the intervention was moved on to a statutory footing by housing secretary Michael Gove.
A string of other councils have issued Section 114 notices since 2018, including Northamptonshire, Nottingham and Birmingham.
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