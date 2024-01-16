London council pays out over £8,000 after four maladministration findings

The south London local authority, which has effectively declared itself bankrupt three times since 2020, has apologised to the four residents after admitting “significant failures” in the delivery of its services.

This is the latest in a string of cases brought by the Housing Ombudsman that involves poor service by councils and housing associations.

The ombudsman said Croydon Council, which is also in special measures with the government over its financial difficulties, should use the experience as a “springboard to deliver better services”.

In one of the cases, the council was found to have mishandled an upgrade and adaption to a disabled resident’s kitchen and bathroom.

The ruling saw the authority ordered to pay £3,875 compensation to the resident and organise an occupational therapist assessment of the entire property.