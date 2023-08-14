London council plans car park sell-off to make way for housing

Havering Council plans to sell the land to Mercury Land Holdings (MLH), its wholly-owned development company which builds homes for private rent across the borough.

The council’s cabinet approved the proposals set out in a report on Wednesday that related to car parks in Como Street, Keswick Avenue, Dorrington Gardens and Angel Way.

An additional car park, Slaney Road, will be the subject of further appraisal to consider the potential retention of part of the site.