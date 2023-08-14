London council plans car park sell-off to make way for housing

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A London council has agreed to dispose of four car parks as it looks to the “surplus” land as a way to deliver more housing.
Havering Council plans to sell the land to Mercury Land Holdings (MLH), its wholly-owned development company which builds homes for private rent across the borough.
The council’s cabinet approved the proposals set out in a report on Wednesday that related to car parks in Como Street, Keswick Avenue, Dorrington Gardens and Angel Way.
An additional car park, Slaney Road, will be the subject of further appraisal to consider the potential retention of part of the site.
According to the report, in each case the council intends to use the sites for development, subject to securing planning and any other relevant authorisations.
The cabinet also agreed to dispose of four other assets: an office block, group home, a sports field and a small site in a residential area with space for around four houses.
The cabinet report follows a decision in February to adopt a medium-term asset disposal programme as part of the council’s capital strategy.
The programme aims to deliver a pipeline of capital receipts of around £10m per year.
According to the report: “The council’s asset management plan seeks to optimise the contribution [of] our assets to support delivery of the council’s strategic and corporate objectives.
“There is no strategic reason for the council’s continued ownership of the assets and they no longer support delivery of any service and where the assets generate any income, the redevelopment options optimise the values while providing much needed housing.
“Therefore, they are considered surplus to council requirements and a clear and approved plan for their disposal is required.”
A spokesperson for Havering Council said the more detailed nature of the housing-led proposals will be “the subject of discussion with the local planning authority”.
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