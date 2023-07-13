London council pledges to tackle significant repairs backlog

Waltham Forest Council has vowed to improve its repairs and maintenance service following a review aimed at tackling repairs backlog #UKhousing

The service review was launched because of the more stringent consumer regulation of the sector being introduced through the Social Housing (Regulation) Bill and the need to address a backlog of non-emergency repairs following the COVID-19 pandemic, labour and skills shortages, and increased material costs.

The committee also recommended improving support for residents with additional needs, and resolving access issues.

The recommendations from Waltham Forest Council’s housing scrutiny committee, which undertook the review, include clearing the backlog and introducing an online platform for reporting repairs.

The committee recommended that where necessary, the council should put in place additional temporary capacity to tackle the repairs backlog.

It also recommended that the council should consider introducing average completion times for repairs in contractual KPIs.

The committee said contractors should ensure recruitment drives are as “inclusive as possible”, and to link into the council’s corporate parenting responsibilities by involving young people and care-leavers.

It also recommended creating a referral point for unresolved or complex cases.

“This referral point – whether a team or a particular role – should have a problem-solving and tenant communications remit and skills, in addition to building works remit and skills,” according to the report.

The council should also consider how day-to-day communal repairs and maintenance work required in communal areas can be most effectively logged, tracked and chased by either a resident, a group of residents or a place officer.