London council pledges to tackle significant repairs backlog

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
A London council has made a series of recommendations to improve its repairs and maintenance service after a review.
The recommendations from Waltham Forest Council’s housing scrutiny committee, which undertook the review, include clearing the backlog and introducing an online platform for reporting repairs.
The committee also recommended improving support for residents with additional needs, and resolving access issues.
The service review was launched because of the more stringent consumer regulation of the sector being introduced through the Social Housing (Regulation) Bill and the need to address a backlog of non-emergency repairs following the COVID-19 pandemic, labour and skills shortages, and increased material costs.
The committee recommended that where necessary, the council should put in place additional temporary capacity to tackle the repairs backlog.
It also recommended that the council should consider introducing average completion times for repairs in contractual KPIs.
The committee said contractors should ensure recruitment drives are as “inclusive as possible”, and to link into the council’s corporate parenting responsibilities by involving young people and care-leavers.
It also recommended creating a referral point for unresolved or complex cases.
“This referral point – whether a team or a particular role – should have a problem-solving and tenant communications remit and skills, in addition to building works remit and skills,” according to the report.
The council should also consider how day-to-day communal repairs and maintenance work required in communal areas can be most effectively logged, tracked and chased by either a resident, a group of residents or a place officer.
According to the report: “As the council continues to recover from the pandemic, it is evident that this area was severely impacted during this period.
“A backlog of repairs work accumulated over the pandemic and contractors have struggled to clear the works.
“This, combined with skills and labour shortages and financial pressures such as material costs have affected the contractor’s ability to fulfil their contractual obligations and meet KPIs. This has led to frustrations for many tenants.
“Additionally, as the Social Housing (Regulation) Bill continues its course through parliament, it is clear that this will fundamentally change the relationship of all housing providers to the Regulator of Social Housing.
“The regulator will now be required to proactively monitor and drive landlords’ compliance with improved customer standards, with changes such as a lower threshold for intervention and publishable tenant satisfaction measures.
“In light of this, in combination with the issues identified around repairs and maintenance, it is vital to review the council’s service to drive necessary improvement, ensure we are prepared for the new regulatory regime and most importantly provide tenants with the highest standard of service.”
Waltham Forest Council has been contacted for a response.
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our weekly asset management and sustainability round-up straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories