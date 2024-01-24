London council pulls plans for four ‘unviable’ housing projects

The decision by Ealing Council reduces its planned pipeline by 64% overall, from 1,003 homes to 358. However, the local authority said it is not reducing investment and instead working to bring forward other more deliverable schemes.

The unviable projects, which all have grant allocation within the Greater London Authority’s (GLA) Affordable Homes Programme (AHP) for 2021-26, include Stanhope School, Neville Close, Shillaker Court and the fourth phase of the Golf Links Estate.

As it stands, the reduced programme now includes 179 social rent homes, down from 557 – a reduction of 68%.

The details emerged in a report on housing delivery, which went before cabinet last week.

According to the document: “With a continuing downturn in the housing market, Beacon Partnership were commissioned by the council to reappraise all AHP 2021-26 projects during Q3 2023 using revised financial assumptions and hurdles.