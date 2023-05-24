London council recovers home after four-year legal battle

The council said the outcome of the case “demonstrates our dogged determination to pursue and take action against those who seek to swindle the council” #UKhousing

Hillingdon Council has taken back control of a three-bedroom council house after a lengthy legal battle with the resident, who had been accused of fraud #UKhousing

She was offered temporary accommodation, then placed on the council’s waiting list, where she later made a successful bid for a three-bedroom property in Uxbridge in August 2003.

Uxbridge County Court heard how the resident, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had presented to the council as homeless, along with her four children, in 2002 using a stolen identity.

Following this successful bid, Hillingdon Council’s housing team was made aware that the resident was under investigation by the authority’s counter-fraud team for deception in 2018.

As a result, the fraud team brought criminal proceedings against the resident and her husband.

In 2019, she was charged with, and later admitted, claiming social security benefits that she was not entitled to, which totalled more than £234,000.

She was later sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison.