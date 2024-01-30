London council recruits former Homes England director for top housing role

Mr Kitson joins Newham Council as corporate director of inclusive economy, housing and culture.

He joins from Birmingham City Council, where is currently the strategic director of place, prosperity and sustainability.

He joined Birmingham at the end of 2021, and is credited with the launch of the Our Future City Plan and working to secure development partners for multiple regeneration schemes.

Before that, Mr Kitson had spent a decade at Homes England where he was regional director for the South East, as well as the interim executive director of markets, partners and places.