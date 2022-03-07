London council rejects government’s First Homes policy

Camden Council passed a planning statement at a meeting of its cabinet last week, confirming that it “will not seek the delivery of First Homes in Camden”.

Priority will instead be given to development delivering social rent, London Affordable Rent and intermediate rent, the statement says.

First Homes is a policy the government announced ahead of the 2019 election that will offer homes to first-time buyers at a discount of at least 30%.

The government is currently piloting First Homes through its Affordable Homes Programme. In June last year, the government amended its national planning policy to state that at least 25% of affordable homes delivered through the planning system should be First Homes.

However, the national planning policy said that councils have some flexibility to vary aspects of the First Homes policy, such as the level of discount or the eligibility criteria for potential buyers.