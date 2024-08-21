London council reports 8% rise in temporary accommodation use but slows rate of increase

A total of 3,368 households were in temporary accommodation at the end of 2023 in the borough, compared with 3,102 as of September 2022, the council reported.

Like many local authorities, the south London borough is grappling with rising numbers of people presenting as homeless. In its 2023-24 financial year, Wandsworth reported that 3,597 people made a homelessness application, up by 8% year on year.

In a new report, the council said the situation had “worsened” due to “international factors”, such as “welcoming significant numbers of refugees displaced by the invasion of Ukraine” and "increased sanctuary seekers from the EU”.