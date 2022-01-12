London council reveals damp and disrepair plan in wake of ITV coverage

The plan from the ALMO, which manages and maintains 19,000 homes on behalf of Lewisham Council, includes urgent reviews and physical inspections of every property on its damp and disrepair logs, dedicated staff training, and proactive surveys of properties at risk of damp.

Work was ongoing on the plan when an ITV report in September revealed that a Lewisham Homes tenant was living in a flat that was, according to the council’s own assessment, “unfit to house humans”.

Mehdi Sheikh’s home was flooded and covered in mould, while ITV found a leak running down his walls was contaminated with faeces - though Lewisham Homes disputes the latter finding following its “independent testing which did not find any faecal contamination”.

A leak nearly a year previous had made the flat inhabitable but it had not been fixed.

Mr Sheikh, who suffers from chronic leg and back pain, said he had to use a respirator to get by after his chest became congested.