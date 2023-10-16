London council reveals plan to buy back hundreds of Right to Buy homes

Islington Council said the decision had been made as part of its buyback programme and built on the 100 ex-council homes it repurchased in July.

The council believes its programme is one of the largest in the country, and the homes in this instance will be a mix of one, two, three and four-bedroom properties for individuals and families.

Under RTB, council tenants are offered a discount to purchase their homes. The size of the discounts were increased in 2012 under a relaunch of the scheme, to a maximum of £87,200 across England and £116,200 in London.