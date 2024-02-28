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Islington Council now makes private rented sector offers to all homeless households in a bid to reduce pressure on temporary accommodation.
The revised private rented sector offers (PRSO) policy, which will exempt some groups, means a PRSO may be made to any homeless household “where the law allows it”. Previously, the council only made PRSOs to a small number of households.
Households will be given two “suitable” offers; if the second is refused, the council can discharge its duty to the households.
Groups to be excluded from the offers include households eligible for sheltered housing, those that need wheelchair-adapted properties, and any household which the council determines would be unable to manage a private rented sector tenancy.
“Exceptions may also be made for other households in respect of whom there is a compelling reason why a PRSO would not be appropriate,” according to one of several council reports that went before the housing scrutiny committee earlier this month.
They set out revisions to the council’s existing homelessness policies, including the temporary-accommodation procurement policy for homeless households, the PRSO policy, and the temporary-accommodation lettings framework.
According to the report on PRSOs, two “suitable” offers will be made to households.
“Duty will be discharged to households that refuse the second suitable offer although households will have the right to challenge this through a statutory review,” it said.
The council intends for the the redesign to “support the aim to reduce the numbers of people in temporary accommodation”.
“Homeless people would still receive housing advice, assistance and support when needed and the service offer will be designed to ensure the best accommodation is offered to homeless people in need, but the offer would not rely on expensive temporary accommodation.
“This offer of secure private rented accommodation would be made through a streamlined communication process and allowing empathetic relationships to form between officer and customer,” the report states.
The council may offer households support to move.
“In the main this will focus on households that are relocating from London and will be tailored to the individual needs of each household and may include help to: transfer any care and support packages, access to employment support, enrol children in schools, and register with a GP and to access other local services.
“Support to other households that are not moving outside London may also be offered in some circumstances and the need for it will be assessed on a case by case basis,” according to the report.
One of the reports also includes details about spending on temporary accommodation, which increased from £9,403,602 in 2017-18 to £13,755,210 in 2021-22.
“This cost does not include the costs of the Housing Needs and Strategy Team, or costs contained within the Housing Revenue Account (HRA).
“The 46% increase in cost to the council’s general fund since 2017-18 demonstrates the ever increasing pressure on the council’s finances and provision of temporary accommodation.
“The budgeted cost to the council for each homeless presentation using the current framework is approximately £2,500 per year, actual costs for larger households are often far in excess of budgeted costs,” according to the report.
The council said that while homelessness and the demand for housing had increased steadily over the past few years, “this has grown much more rapidly both in Islington and across London”.
It comes after a new analysis by London Councils found boroughs’ monthly spending on temporary accommodation reached £90m last year.
The new policies remove restrictions on geographical limitations for procuring accommodation, although it will be within 90 minutes on public transport from the address the household was living at before they became homeless. They also confirm a standard for private rented sector and temporary-accommodation homes.
Una O’Halloran, the council’s executive member for homes and communities, said: “We want everyone in Islington to have a safe place to call home. That means residents experiencing, or at risk of, homelessness feeling well cared for and supported.
“We are in the midst of a national housing crisis, and we have more than 15,000 households on our housing register.
“Demand for temporary accommodation has increased by 28% in the last 12 months as the number of residents needing housing support has gone up, driven by the cost of living crisis, and demand for social housing continues to outstrip supply.
“So we will continue to do everything we can to provide support to those who need it – including using the private rented sector when needed to offer people facing homelessness safe, decent accommodation.”
A spokesperson for Islington Council said: “We now make private rented sector offers to all homeless households (unless exemptions apply).
“This expands our provision of good-quality and affordable housing solutions for homeless people.
“We encourage households to accept these offers at an earlier stage in homelessness prevention and relief activities.
“This redesign of our service is aligned with best-practice examples already adopted by a number of other councils in London. We have not used any enforcement action.
“We still prioritise offering affordable housing in Islington first, then London, then as close to London as possible – up to a maximum of 90 minutes away on public transport from each household’s most recent address.
“We will always retain homeless responsibility for accepted homeless cases up to the point the household is accommodated permanently into council or housing association accommodation in Islington.
“Therefore, if the landlord does wish to sell the property or serve a Section 21 notice, we will rehouse the accepted homeless case on all occasions.”
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