Islington Council now makes private rented sector offers to all homeless households in a bid to reduce pressure on temporary accommodation #UKhousing

Groups to be excluded from the offers include households eligible for sheltered housing, those that need wheelchair-adapted properties, and any household which the council determines would be unable to manage a private rented sector tenancy.

Households will be given two “suitable” offers; if the second is refused, the council can discharge its duty to the households.

The revised private rented sector offers (PRSO) policy , which will exempt some groups, means a PRSO may be made to any homeless household “where the law allows it”. Previously, the council only made PRSOs to a small number of households.

“Exceptions may also be made for other households in respect of whom there is a compelling reason why a PRSO would not be appropriate,” according to one of several council reports that went before the housing scrutiny committee earlier this month.

They set out revisions to the council’s existing homelessness policies, including the temporary-accommodation procurement policy for homeless households, the PRSO policy, and the temporary-accommodation lettings framework.

According to the report on PRSOs, two “suitable” offers will be made to households.

“Duty will be discharged to households that refuse the second suitable offer although households will have the right to challenge this through a statutory review,” it said.

The council intends for the the redesign to “support the aim to reduce the numbers of people in temporary accommodation”.

“Homeless people would still receive housing advice, assistance and support when needed and the service offer will be designed to ensure the best accommodation is offered to homeless people in need, but the offer would not rely on expensive temporary accommodation.

“This offer of secure private rented accommodation would be made through a streamlined communication process and allowing empathetic relationships to form between officer and customer,” the report states.

The council may offer households support to move.

“In the main this will focus on households that are relocating from London and will be tailored to the individual needs of each household and may include help to: transfer any care and support packages, access to employment support, enrol children in schools, and register with a GP and to access other local services.

“Support to other households that are not moving outside London may also be offered in some circumstances and the need for it will be assessed on a case by case basis,” according to the report.