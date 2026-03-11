London council seeks partners for 52,000-home development pipeline

The largest single project will see 10,000 new homes built in South Poplar and the Isle of Dogs within the South Poplar Masterplan area, which includes Billingsgate Market, as part of a mixed-use neighbourhood in the shadow of Canary Wharf.

The council will develop the land through a single programme – Future Places – that will bring together packages of public land, direct council development and developer-led regeneration projects.

A further 3,500 homes will be developed within Canary Wharf itself, at Wood Wharf. The site will also feature Europe’s largest life sciences laboratory, currently under construction at North Quay.

Another major area for development will be Leaside, which the council describes as “London’s largest housing opportunity, with the potential for over 40,000 homes”.

Part of the Poplar Riverside Opportunities Area, the project here will involve estate regeneration work, industrial intensification and new mixed-use development.

In Whitechapel, the council says it has secured £800m of investment for the Barts Life Sciences cluster, which could create 5,000 new jobs and “provide capacity for thousands of new homes”.

Over the next six years, the council also plans to deliver 1,100 homes directly.