London council seeks partners for 52,000-home development pipeline

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Tower Hamlets Council in east London has appealed to development and investment partners to help it deliver ambitious plans for 52,000 new homes in the coming years.
The council will develop the land through a single programme – Future Places – that will bring together packages of public land, direct council development and developer-led regeneration projects.
The largest single project will see 10,000 new homes built in South Poplar and the Isle of Dogs within the South Poplar Masterplan area, which includes Billingsgate Market, as part of a mixed-use neighbourhood in the shadow of Canary Wharf.
A further 3,500 homes will be developed within Canary Wharf itself, at Wood Wharf. The site will also feature Europe’s largest life sciences laboratory, currently under construction at North Quay.
Another major area for development will be Leaside, which the council describes as “London’s largest housing opportunity, with the potential for over 40,000 homes”.
Part of the Poplar Riverside Opportunities Area, the project here will involve estate regeneration work, industrial intensification and new mixed-use development.
In Whitechapel, the council says it has secured £800m of investment for the Barts Life Sciences cluster, which could create 5,000 new jobs and “provide capacity for thousands of new homes”.
Over the next six years, the council also plans to deliver 1,100 homes directly.
Lutfur Rahman, Tower Hamlets’ executive mayor, said: “We are scaling up growth in Tower Hamlets and opening up major opportunities for investment across the borough.
“We are unlocking major publicly controlled sites and inviting partners to help deliver them.
“We have the land, the connectivity and the track record to move at pace. We are open for investment and ready to engage with partners who want to move quickly and deliver quality.”
The council’s chief executive, Steve Halsey, added: “Future Places sets out a clear and deliverable pipeline.
“We have publicly controlled land, a strong planning track record and the senior capacity in place to move schemes forward.
“Our focus is on investment certainty and partnership – providing a single point of contact, consistent decision-making and proactive use of our planning and enabling powers to unlock development. We are ready to work with institutional investors and development partners who want to deliver.”
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