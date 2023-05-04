London council sees 200% increase in demand for repairs in five months

Southwark Council experienced a 200% increase in demand for its repairs service between November and April #UKhousing

Social landlords’ repairs services, particularly for addressing problems such as damp and mould, have been under significant scrutiny since ITV’s long-running investigation into the state of social housing launched in March 2021.

He said the situation was “challenging”, but set out a series of measures being taken to tackle the issues in the service.

Giving an update on the council’s repairs service improvement plan last month, David Hodgson told Southwark’s housing and community safety scrutiny commission that the increase was down to more requests from both residents and councillors.

In November the following year, a coroner ruled that two-year-old Awaab Ishak died as a direct result of prolonged exposure to mould in a Rochdale Boroughwide Housing flat after the landlord failed to address the disrepair.

The ruling prompted increased focus on damp and mould among social landlords, with many creating specialist teams to deal with the issue.

The Regulator of Social Housing also asked all social landlords with more than 1,000 homes to provide evidence of how they deal with damp and mould.

Mr Hodgson told the commission: “[Since] November last year, we’ve probably seen a 200% increase in demand on the repairs service. Not only through residents contacting us, but members contacting us as well about case work.

“It’s been quite challenging.”

He explained issues with repairs in Southwark could be exacerbated by the age and type of stock the council owned: 85% of homes are in blocks of flats, making diagnosing and addressing problems more difficult.

He said single-trade operatives made up 85% of its workforce, meaning a repair often could not be fixed without sending in multiple workers.

As a result, the council is recruiting multi-trade operatives.

The council is rolling out ‘estate action days’ across the borough, which involve a repairs team setting up a drop-in service on site.

Residents can report repairs, chase up existing repairs, book a repairs appointment and raise any communal repairs that need to be done.

Teams will be able to carry out small repairs on the day, while the council’s new damp and mould team will also be available to do any assessments and treatments, and to answer questions.

Staff are handing out hydrometers to residents. These measure moisture levels and temperature, and alert people when a home is at risk of mould forming.