According to a newly published council report, Greenwich Council had 408 cases in 2023-24. An Inside Housing investigation in 2022 found the council had 90 cases in 2018-19.

The investigation revealed that councils across England were facing an exponential rise in disrepair claims, as well as soaring related costs.

The report, which goes before the council’s corporate finance and performance scrutiny panel this evening, outlines the performance of the local authority’s legal services over the past year.