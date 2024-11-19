London council self-refers to regulator over compliance gaps

The council conducted a review after it brought its housing management services back under direct control last year.

They also relate to the Transparency, Influence and Accountability Standard, concerning complaint-handling and governance framework.

The gaps are related to the Safety and Quality Standard and cover fire risk actions, data management, asset management, repairs service and handling of damp, mould and condensation.

At the time, the council said it believed the decision to close its ALMO Tower Hamlets Homes would “provide opportunity to join up services, increase accountability to residents and the RSH, and enable the council to take a strategic approach to delivering good-quality homes”.

The council said that the review “provided a deeper understanding of performance gaps and areas of improvement required to meet residents’ needs, as well as the new consumer standards”.

The compliance gaps cover a mix of council and ALMO responsibilities.

The council said that in the “spirit of co-regulation”, it took the decision to self-refer and has a regulatory assurance action plan in place to show how improvements will be made.

The regulator is currently considering the self-referral.

Several councils have self-referred over concerns with consumer standards compliance since the new regulatory regime launched. This approach has been encouraged by the regulator.