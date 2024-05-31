London council set to approve latest phases of hospital redevelopment

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The latest phases of Peabody’s 995-home hospital redevelopment in north London are set for planning approval.
Haringey Council’s planning committee will decide next Monday on plans for 464 homes on the 7.2 hectare site in south Tottenham, which was formerly home to a Victorian hospital.
Planning officers have recommended approval for the application, which includes approximately 73% affordable homes in apartment blocks of up to nine storeys, as well as three-storey terraced housing.
Overall, the wider St Ann’s New Neighbourhood, developed in partnership with the mayor of London and house builder Hill, will deliver 995 homes, of which 60% will be affordable and 40% for private sale.
The scheme also includes a new and enlarged peace garden, improved streets, as well as new retail and affordable workspaces. Seven of the historic hospital buildings will also be retained on the site.
In late 2020, housing association Catalyst was appointed by the London mayor to redevelop part of the St Ann’s Hospital site. Catalyst later merged with Peabody to create the country’s second-largest landlord, which is now bringing forward the project.
The St Ann’s site was the first plot purchased as part of the London mayor’s Land Fund following years of lobbying by the now disbanded St Ann’s Redevelopment Trust (StART), which campaigned against an earlier redevelopment plan that contained just 14% affordable housing.
The StART group had fought for the scheme to include community-led housing. As a result, the St Ann’s development was approved with plans for 60 homes ringfenced for acquisition as community-led homes.
If the homes are delivered, it will make the scheme one of the largest community-led housing projects in London.
Construction is already underway on phase 1a of the St Ann’s project, which consists of 239 homes and the restoration of several heritage buildings on the site.
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