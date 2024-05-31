London council set to approve latest phases of hospital redevelopment

Haringey Council’s planning committee will decide next Monday on plans for 464 homes on the 7.2 hectare site in south Tottenham, which was formerly home to a Victorian hospital.

Planning officers have recommended approval for the application, which includes approximately 73% affordable homes in apartment blocks of up to nine storeys, as well as three-storey terraced housing.

Overall, the wider St Ann’s New Neighbourhood, developed in partnership with the mayor of London and house builder Hill, will deliver 995 homes, of which 60% will be affordable and 40% for private sale.