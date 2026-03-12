London council sets out £7.5bn plan for 14,000-home regeneration project

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Hounslow Council in west London has set out a 15-year ambition to regenerate the ‘Golden Mile’ stretch of the Great West Road with up to 14,000 homes.
The programme could deliver £7.5bn worth of investment along the 4km corridor from Chiswick to Syon Lane.
The plan was promoted this week at the MIPIM property conference in Cannes, France, after an official launch at Brentford Community Stadium in February.
Earlier this year, the council backed an investment framework for the area with affordable housing and workspaces listed as a one of its priorities.
The authority also signed off an initial £1.15m to help get early projects off the ground.
Shantanu Rajawat, leader of the council, said that the Golden Mile London is “one of the most significant regeneration opportunities” in the city.
He added: “Through strong partnerships, we are setting out a bold, long-term vision for inclusive, sustainable growth.”
Howard Dawber, London’s deputy mayor for business and growth, said: “It is fantastic that Hounslow and partners are taking the first steps to deliver the Golden Mile London, which will deliver a huge boost to the local economy.”
Rob Tincknell, chair of the Golden Mile Business & Developers Forum and CEO of Areli, added: “Investors, businesses and Hounslow Council are collectively aligned to make this unique place absolutely extraordinary in the years ahead.”
Earlier this month councillors approved a retrofit-led development of the old GSK headquarters in the area.
The project will add 2,300 new homes to the borough including 220 at social rent, 500 student accommodation spaces and 300 co-living units.
Other schemes the council promoted to investors at MIPIM include Future Feltham which aims to deliver up to 3,000 homes, and regeneration schemes for Brentford and Hounslow town centres.
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