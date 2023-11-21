London council sets out new protocol for developer commitments across the borough

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A local authority in London has urged developers to use its preferred suppliers and cut out intermediaries in a bold 10-point protocol.
Wandsworth Council published the new guidance in a bid to clarify how it intends to build more affordable homes.
The protocol states that the council would like “most units” to be built for social rent and encourages the use of its pre-application advice service and design review panels.
The council would also like to see organisations work with existing trusted partners of the council, which it believes will improve a developer’s planning application.
Wandsworth has also asked organisations to stop hiring consultants “to speak on your behalf” and to contact the council directly instead.
Simon Hogg, leader of Wandsworth Council, explained that the protocol was launched following a meeting with a number of house builders earlier this month.
He said: “The meeting was a great opportunity for the council to clearly convey our position on building social rent homes.
“The protocol allows us, as a council, to be clear about how we intend to work with developers to deliver desperately needed affordable homes to local people, but also to understand their needs.”
A number of developers have already backed the move.
Declan Higgins, chief executive of house builder Higgins Group, said: “The protocol clearly defines the council’s key objectives and provides a great overview of the partnership approach we’ve adopted at the former Atheldene Health Centre, a development that delivers 83 genuinely affordable, sustainable homes alongside a high quality NHS facility.”
Darragh Hurley, managing director at developer Mount Anvil, added: “We believe that our best chance of building the number of high-quality new social rented homes that Londoners need is through partnership. So we really welcome the open, collaborative approach that Wandsworth is taking to engaging and sharing their priorities and ways of working.”
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