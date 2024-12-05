London council takes legal action against owner of block with Grenfell-style cladding

A public enquiry found its use to have been a key cause for the fire spreading at Grenfell Tower in June 2017, which killed 72 people.

It has not named the freeholders, but said the high-rise building in Stepney has aluminium composite material (ACM) cladding.

The east London council has secured the remediation order under the Building Safety Act 2022 to ensure the works are carried out to remedy the defects without delay.

Tower Hamlets says it is the first local authority in the country to bring a legal action of this kind against a freeholder of a private building.

If the freeholders do not carry out the work within a set timeframe, the council said the matter could be enforced through the county court.

Inside Housing understands its officers are also currently working on securing more remediation orders against freeholders of other high-rise buildings.

It comes as ministers announced on Monday they wanted to speed up the removal of unsafe cladding by creating target dates for making buildings safe and handing out tougher penalties to those that refuse to comply.

Under the plans, high-rise buildings higher than 18 metres with dangerous cladding that are covered by government-funded schemes will be fixed by the end of 2029.

By the same date, unsafe cladding in buildings over 11 metres should either be fixed or have a date for completion, otherwise landlords will face penalties.