London council to allow care leavers to join the housing register from age 18

Hackney Council has amended its allocation policy to allow care leavers to join the housing register from the age of 18 instead of 21, a move that replaces the annual quota scheme currently in place #UKhousing

The change, aimed at replacing the “inadequate” current system, is one of 10 recommendations made by a 2022 review of the housing needs of care leavers carried out by two commissions: Living in Hackney and Children and Young People Scrutiny.

From 1 May, Hackney care leavers aged 18 to 25 will be classed as having a significant housing need and included within Band B on the housing register.

Currently, a quota of 18 social tenancies a year is available to care leavers.

The existing allocation is “inadequate and ineffective at meeting the housing needs of these young adults”, according to a report that went before the council’s cabinet in April.

“Increasing the quota will not address the difficulties care leavers encounter in securing settled housing,” it said.

Almost 400 care leavers aged 18 to 25 were seeking accommodation, the report noted, with most “left deeply disappointed not to be put forward for a social tenancy in Hackney and incredibly anxious about what the future holds for them in terms of housing”.

The current process creates a “crisis pinch point at age 21”, with many care leavers feeling “shocked and unprepared” to leave accommodation sourced and funded by children’s social care into “either a privately rented home or the homelessness pathway”, according to the report.