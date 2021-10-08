London council to allow homeowners to return to regenerated estates as shared owners

A London council has approved a policy to allow homeowners to return to regenerated estates as shared owners #UKhousing

In the past, social landlords have been accused of offering to buy the homes at values that make moving to the new estate or elsewhere in the same area impossible, particularly in more expensive parts of the country like London.

Estate regenerations often run into controversies and delays over the deal for leaseholders or other homeowners whose properties are set to be demolished.

At the meeting this week, the council agreed to add the option of shared ownership, which it said it hopes will help people who are unable to afford to buy one of the newly built homes outright.

In March, the Labour-run authority agreed a policy to pay the market value for homes set to be razed as part of regeneration schemes plus 10% for residents and 7.5% for people not living in the property, as well as removal, disturbance, legal and surveying costs.

It said the policy will provide residents owning property on its major regeneration sites at the Canning Town, Custom House and Carpenters estates with “a range of options to continue living on those estates”.

Under Newham’s new policy, “qualifying resident homeowners” on estates up for redevelopment will have three options to exchange their property for a new one on the regenerated site.

These are: outright purchase of a new home, shared ownership with rent, or shared ownership with zero rent.

Under the shared ownership option, residents would be able to exchange the value of their existing homes for a proportion of ownership in the new home, which tend to be significantly pricier.

Homeowners who carry forward the whole value of their old home to the new home will not have to pay any rent, unlike with standard shared ownership.

The council said this was to “provide an incentive to facilitate the move” and “to ensure the existing resident homeowner is no worse off as a result of the move required to facilitate regeneration”.

For those unable to do so – for instance where their mortgage cannot be ported to the new home – the council will help by “advancing the cash to repay the mortgage (in part or full) in order for that resident homeowner to be able to move”.

These people will be required to pay rent on the unowned portion of their new home.

More details on which homeowners will be eligible will be published “in due course”, the council said.

The council said it will work closely with homeowners still unable to afford one of these options to reach a “suitable agreement”, paying for an independent financial adviser.

In line with the policy agreed in March, homeowners will have first refusal on the new properties on the regenerated sites.