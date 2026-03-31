London council to flip market homes to affordable after no viable offers

The council explained that buying the homes could save it £1m per year on temporary accommodation costs and would allow it to trial a rightsizing scheme by offering the flats to single people in family homes.

It would be the second time the council has stepped in to buy up Section 106 homes in the Fellowship Square scheme, after purchasing 53 dwellings using Right to Buy receipts last year.

The borough aims to acquire the units from a joint regeneration project it is carrying out with the house builder on the Walthamstow Town Hall site.

If approved next month, the borough will use a mix of Right to Buy receipts, borrowing and Greater London Authority grant to buy the flats and let them as social rent homes.

It has not said publicly how much it would pay for the housing. The move comes after the council and Countryside Partnerships agreed to vary their development agreement in December.

Councillors agreed to amend the contract after the house builder said the change to building regulations requiring two staircases in high-rise flats, plus the impact of hyperinflation, had made a proposed mixed-tenure block unviable.

The affordable homes were shifted to a different block while another, Willow House, went from 50% affordable to a 100% build-to-rent scheme.

A condition of the contract was for 50 of the affordable homes to be marketed to RPs for six months.

But while it stated that two RPs had shown interest since June last year, a report for a scrutiny meeting next month said that no viable offers were received, and only one London borough showed “firm interest”.