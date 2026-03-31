London council to flip market homes to affordable after no viable offers

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Waltham Forest Council plans to buy 81 private homes from Countryside Partnerships after no offers from registered providers (RPs) were deemed viable.
The borough aims to acquire the units from a joint regeneration project it is carrying out with the house builder on the Walthamstow Town Hall site.
It would be the second time the council has stepped in to buy up Section 106 homes in the Fellowship Square scheme, after purchasing 53 dwellings using Right to Buy receipts last year.
The council explained that buying the homes could save it £1m per year on temporary accommodation costs and would allow it to trial a rightsizing scheme by offering the flats to single people in family homes.
If approved next month, the borough will use a mix of Right to Buy receipts, borrowing and Greater London Authority grant to buy the flats and let them as social rent homes.
It has not said publicly how much it would pay for the housing. The move comes after the council and Countryside Partnerships agreed to vary their development agreement in December.
Councillors agreed to amend the contract after the house builder said the change to building regulations requiring two staircases in high-rise flats, plus the impact of hyperinflation, had made a proposed mixed-tenure block unviable.
The affordable homes were shifted to a different block while another, Willow House, went from 50% affordable to a 100% build-to-rent scheme.
A condition of the contract was for 50 of the affordable homes to be marketed to RPs for six months.
But while it stated that two RPs had shown interest since June last year, a report for a scrutiny meeting next month said that no viable offers were received, and only one London borough showed “firm interest”.
The council also said the move would improve the viability of the wider regeneration plan, in the report to councillors.
While the original aim was for affordable homes in the scheme to be managed by housing associations, “market changes” made this impossible, it added.
A spokesperson for the council said: "Waltham Forest Council is committed to tackling the housing crisis and will consider every opportunity to increase the supply of council-owned housing stock.
"The cost of temporary accommodation puts a serious strain on council budgets, having increased 80 per cent in the two years up to March 2025 alone.
"The acquisition of 81 market homes from our Fellowship Square Development partner, Countryside Partnerships, will help reduce those costs and represents a long-term saving for council-taxpayers.
"Waltham Forest Council is expected to approve the decision at a meeting of Cabinet on Tuesday 14 April. The financial terms of the acquisition are commercially confidential as is standard with acquisitions of this kind."
Last autumn, the Home Builders Federation estimated there are 8,500 Section 106 homes that are not contracted and 900 had been completed but not sold.
It claimed that a lack of interest in the units from RPs had held up hundreds of housing developments.
But Kate Henderson, chief executive of the National Housing Federation, has pointed out that there have been problems with how Section 106 homes are built, and said RPs are engaging with a government clearing service set up to help find buyers for the properties.
Update: at 5pm, 31.03.26
The article was amended to clarify the tenure of homes bought by the council.
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