London council to consult on bringing housing services in-house

Lewisham’s mayor and cabinet have approved plans to consult on the proposals, under which the council would take over from Lewisham Homes, its ALMO that currently manages around 20,000 homes on behalf of the local authority.

It comes just over a month after it emerged that council officers had recommended that the south-east London local authority should bring its housing services back in-house because of upcoming legislative changes, increased costs and dwindling tenant satisfaction.

According to a June council report, Lewisham Homes could be terminated if the move goes ahead.

The consultation on the proposals is expected to take place in the summer and the autumn, before the mayor and cabinet make a final decision later this year.

During the consultation, tenants and leaseholders will be asked about their priorities for their homes and what improvements could be made to the service they receive.