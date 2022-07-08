London council to consult on bringing housing services in-house

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Lewisham Council is set to consult social housing tenants and leaseholders on proposals to bring housing management services back under its direct control.
Lewisham’s mayor and cabinet have approved plans to consult on the proposals, under which the council would take over from Lewisham Homes, its ALMO that currently manages around 20,000 homes on behalf of the local authority.
It comes just over a month after it emerged that council officers had recommended that the south-east London local authority should bring its housing services back in-house because of upcoming legislative changes, increased costs and dwindling tenant satisfaction.
According to a June council report, Lewisham Homes could be terminated if the move goes ahead.
The consultation on the proposals is expected to take place in the summer and the autumn, before the mayor and cabinet make a final decision later this year.
During the consultation, tenants and leaseholders will be asked about their priorities for their homes and what improvements could be made to the service they receive.
In a statement, Lewisham Homes said now was a good time to consider the option to bring management of its homes in-house, due to an upcoming break clause in its agreement with its ALMO.
The clause allows the local authority to terminate the agreement with six months’ notice before 27 December 2022.
The council said both organisations “want to improve services for residents, provide a more joined-up service and strengthen resident voices”.
It also follows the publication of the Social Housing Regulation Bill, which will mean the Regulator of Social Housing regulating councils on consumer issues, such as disrepair, for the first time.
The council is “keen to hear from as many people as possible” as part of the consultation, said Sophie Davis, Lewisham’s cabinet member for housing management and homelessness.
“Our ongoing priority is making sure our tenants and leaseholders receive the best possible services,” said Ainsley Forbes, chair of the Lewisham Homes board.
If the move goes ahead, Lewisham will become the latest in a list of councils terminating their ALMOs.
There are currently 25 in England, a number that has declined steadily since 2010.
Other councils that have recently shut down, or are in the process of shutting down, their ALMOs include Nottingham, Haringey, Gateshead, Kirklees and Manchester City Council.
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