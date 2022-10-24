London council to increase planned social rent homes to 1,362

The local authority said it would deliver at least 1,362 council homes for social rent – an increase of 160 homes from the 1,202 already planned. The majority of the properties are to be delivered over the next four years.

According to the council, 84 homes previously planned for private sale on the Harrow Road and Westbourne Green regeneration schemes will now be council homes.

Westminster Council has also shifted from a 60/40 split in favour of intermediate rent housing in its developments to a 70/30 split in favour of social rent homes.