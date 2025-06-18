In 2023, a report after the closure of its ALMO revealed that nearly a third of Haringey’s housing stock did not meet the standard. It has since been upgrading its stock.

The new investment also aims to improve the overall Energy Performance Certificate ratings of all council homes from Band C or below to Band B.

Sarah Williams, deputy leader of the council and cabinet member for housing and planning, said: “Everyone in our borough should live in a safe, warm and comfortable home.

“This £570m investment will launch a once-in-a-generation renewal, transforming thousands of lives by driving up the comfort and quality of council housing.

“Our plan is a vital part of our ambition for fairer housing by bringing our residents into decision-making in a much bigger way, as well as creating jobs and opportunities for local people and businesses.

“The landmark project will also play an important role in reducing Haringey’s carbon footprint and our mission to become a net-zero borough by 2041.”

Alongside refurbishing and retrofitting existing homes, Haringey said it was on track to deliver 3,000 new homes by 2031, with more than 2,000 underway or completed.