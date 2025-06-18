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A total of £570m is set to be invested into Haringey Council’s homes over the next 10 years.
The council, which approved the funding at a cabinet meeting this week, said the investment will bring the borough nearer to its net-zero target and upgrade all of its 20,000 homes.
The financial details were outlined in a report seeking approval to award four long-term asset management contracts that will cover four areas across the borough.
The council said the investment will deliver a “significant milestone in higher living standards” across the borough, ensuring all homes were “safe, warmer and energy efficient”.
The package of approved measures will also give tenants a bigger say in design decisions about their estates, it said.
The council said households will benefit from modern boilers, external wall and loft insulation, energy-efficient doors and windows, bathroom and kitchen upgrades, new roofs, safety improvements and refurbished communal spaces.
Part of the investment aims to bring 100% of the council’s homes up to the Decent Homes Standard by 2028.
In 2023, a report after the closure of its ALMO revealed that nearly a third of Haringey’s housing stock did not meet the standard. It has since been upgrading its stock.
The new investment also aims to improve the overall Energy Performance Certificate ratings of all council homes from Band C or below to Band B.
Sarah Williams, deputy leader of the council and cabinet member for housing and planning, said: “Everyone in our borough should live in a safe, warm and comfortable home.
“This £570m investment will launch a once-in-a-generation renewal, transforming thousands of lives by driving up the comfort and quality of council housing.
“Our plan is a vital part of our ambition for fairer housing by bringing our residents into decision-making in a much bigger way, as well as creating jobs and opportunities for local people and businesses.
“The landmark project will also play an important role in reducing Haringey’s carbon footprint and our mission to become a net-zero borough by 2041.”
Alongside refurbishing and retrofitting existing homes, Haringey said it was on track to deliver 3,000 new homes by 2031, with more than 2,000 underway or completed.
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