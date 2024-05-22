The council said the hub introduced a “new and innovative” way of working with rough sleepers, based on two principles.

The first is that “every door is the right door”, where any service an individual comes into contact with will act as a gateway to support from all relevant partner agencies.

The second is that no one should have to keep on repeating their story. It said service users were often frustrated and put off by the need to revisit their basic information.

Aydin Dikerdem, cabinet member for housing, said: “We are thrilled that the planning committee has approved this application, and we can start to look forward to delivering the best possible outcomes for some of the most vulnerable in our society.

“This hub is the first of its kind in Wandsworth, and one of very few across the capital, and will take a pioneering approach to working with the street homeless.

“This new approach will help us toward our aim of ending rough sleeping by 2030 and creating a fairer, more compassionate, borough for all.”

In January, it emerged that a record 4,389 people had slept rough in London between October and December 2023. Wandsworth became a Labour administration for the first time in 44 years in 2022.

Last year, Mr Dikerdem outlined the council’s plans for housing. He said the key themes that underpin its approach were “delivering for our council tenants and leaseholders; building more homes; improving standards for private renters; tackling homelessness and rough sleeping; and supporting residents with additional needs”.