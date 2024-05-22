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Wandsworth Council has agreed to set up a rough-sleepers assessment hub, the first of its kind in the borough.
The assessment hub, to be located in Battersea, will operate 24 hours a day and have nine short-stay bedrooms and a communal kitchen/dining room, living room, showers and toilets, as well as staff offices. It will also have meeting rooms, as well as a clinical meeting room.
Each resident at the service will be allocated a housing officer.
The proposals were approved by the council’s planning committee on Tuesday.
The site in Lavender Hill is currently vacant and was formerly occupied by the council’s leaving-care service.
The hub will primarily target early intervention with those newly presenting as homeless, with the intention of addressing the root causes of homelessness.
The council said a number of safeguarding measures will be implemented in the new hub, including 24/7 staff coverage, CCTV and a resident hotline. It will operate on an appointment-only system for services.
“By focusing on prevention, intervention and recovery to tackle rough sleeping, the council will ensure that these occurrences are rare, brief and non-recurrent,” it said.
The council said the hub introduced a “new and innovative” way of working with rough sleepers, based on two principles.
The first is that “every door is the right door”, where any service an individual comes into contact with will act as a gateway to support from all relevant partner agencies.
The second is that no one should have to keep on repeating their story. It said service users were often frustrated and put off by the need to revisit their basic information.
Aydin Dikerdem, cabinet member for housing, said: “We are thrilled that the planning committee has approved this application, and we can start to look forward to delivering the best possible outcomes for some of the most vulnerable in our society.
“This hub is the first of its kind in Wandsworth, and one of very few across the capital, and will take a pioneering approach to working with the street homeless.
“This new approach will help us toward our aim of ending rough sleeping by 2030 and creating a fairer, more compassionate, borough for all.”
In January, it emerged that a record 4,389 people had slept rough in London between October and December 2023. Wandsworth became a Labour administration for the first time in 44 years in 2022.
Last year, Mr Dikerdem outlined the council’s plans for housing. He said the key themes that underpin its approach were “delivering for our council tenants and leaseholders; building more homes; improving standards for private renters; tackling homelessness and rough sleeping; and supporting residents with additional needs”.
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