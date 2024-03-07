London council to set up REIT and lease back 300 properties in bid to boost temporary accommodation

The east London local authority has approved plans worked up with property consultancy Chalkhill Partners to rent the homes from the vehicle that is yet to be formed.

Under the proposals backed by councillors, the deal would see the REIT acquire 165 three-bed homes, 110 two-bed properties and 25 one-bed dwellings that are within 75 minutes of Hackney Central Station via public transport.

The homes would be refurbished to an agreed standard and offered to the council within two years. They would remain a part of Hackney’s temporary accommodation portfolio for 10 years.

The plan is expected to result in savings of 60% compared with nightly spot purchase accommodation.

According to council documents, it is expected that UK pension funds will pump cash into the REIT, which will be set up by Hackney Council and then operate under its own entity.