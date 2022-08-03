London council to urge government to halt Right to Buy extension plan ‘immediately’

In a motion approved by the south London borough’s full council on 20 July, its members agreed to write to the government and launch a campaign against the extension.

The council said the policy will have an “extremely detrimental” impact on the number of social homes in the borough and across the UK.

In June, Boris Johnson said in a speech, prior to his resignation, that the government will extend the Right to Buy to housing association tenants, following a pilot scheme launched in 2018.

The idea was first proposed by David Cameron in 2015 and had been widely criticised in the sector, while others have questioned if it will ever become a reality.