London council trials intrusive high-rise surveys ahead of new building safety laws

Southwark Council said it is testing how to practically carry out the extra intrusive surveys required as part of the changes that are being made to the regulation of buildings in the wake of the Grenfell Tower fire.

This includes the Fire Safety Act, which was passed by parliament last year, and the Building Safety Bill, which is due to be passed later this year.

The Fire Safety Act brings buildings’ external structure into the scope of existing fire safety regulations, while the Building Safety Bill will usher in wider changes to the system of regulation, including a new Building Safety Regulator.

Southwark Council’s intrusive surveys will begin with Andoversford Court in Peckham, chosen because it has eight floors and specific features that influence the way fire travels.

Part of the survey will look at the outside of the building and communal areas. The council may also need to open up walls and ceilings and will check both sides of residents’ fire doors, which is a new requirement under the legislation.

While the council said it is not expecting to find any “urgent safety actions” due to the fire strategy already in place for the block, it pledged to act on any serious findings.