London council unveils ‘retrofit-first’ policy for developers and new rules to boost social rent

Westminster City Council’s new ‘retrofit first’ policy has been designed to prioritise upgrading existing buildings over demolition to reduce embodied carbon, the emissions associated with the entire life cycle of building materials.

The local authority said its policy, which has been in development since 2022, will put it at the “forefront of local government action on climate change”. Given not all buildings can be retrofitted, the council said it will take a “retrofit-first, not retrofit-only approach”.

The new sustainability measures are a central plank of the council’s City Plan Partial Review, which also introduces tougher planning requirements to deliver “genuinely affordable” homes.

The council will now require the affordable housing split in new developments to shift from 40% to 70% social rent, and from 60% to 30% intermediate homes.

For the first time, sites proposing fewer than 10 homes will also be required to contribute to affordable housing delivery.