London council warns ‘all options’ remain open to recoup costs on defect-ridden block as repairs start

Hackney Council said it would continue “to look at all options” to try and recoup the costs it has shelled out to fix Bridport House, which was originally built by Willmott Partnership Homes, a former subsidiary of national contractor Willmott Dixon.

The council has now lined up Essex-based Hutton Construction for the remediation of the block, with preparation works having started ahead of full works to begin next month.

The eight-storey building, which is made from cross-laminated timber, won a number of awards after it was completed in 2011. However in April 2019, the council discovered an array of problems, including “potentially combustible” insulation, missing fire barriers, flawed brickwork, balconies and windows.

It led to Hackney Council changing the ‘stay put’ advice for the block to ‘evacuate’ in the event of a fire.

The local authority was also forced to issue a warning to tenants after a piece of balcony reportedly fell off from the second floor.

In early 2019, the council said it was considering demolishing Bridport House, but decided on repair work instead. Since then, the council installed a fire alarm system in late 2019 and did some initial fire safety work, including "extensive fire stopping in communal areas, repairs to communal fire doors, replacement of missing fire seals and self-closers on front entrance doors, new fire signage and fire action notices and replacement locks on intake cupboards".