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A £1bn masterplan has been approved to redevelop and retrofit an estate in London which will deliver 2,152 homes.
Proposals for the Carpenters Estate in Stratford, to be delivered by Newham Council, were approved by the Planning Decisions Committee of the London Legacy Development Corporation (LLDC) on Tuesday.
Following planning consent, the council will deliver the homes through Populo Living, its wholly owned housing company.
The masterplan confirms that 50% will be at social rent levels.
Just over 300 of the existing homes (44%) on the estate will be retrofitted to the “highest standard”, the council said, as Stratford becomes its first ‘green zone’ neighbourhood.
The masterplan includes over 10,000 sq m of commercial space and local amenities, such as cafes, restaurants, shops and workshop spaces.
The scheme is expected to take 15 years to complete.
Rokhsana Fiaz, mayor of Newham, said: “Securing the restoration of the Carpenters Estate was my promise to residents when we secured an overwhelming 73% positive vote back in 2021.
“I’m really chuffed that we’ve been given the green light to get started on building desperately needed homes and restore Carpenters Estate into a vibrant neighbourhood with homes our people can afford.
“We’ll be looking at kick-starting the refurbishment of James Riley Point first, to deliver 132 social rent homes for our residents, along with a state-of-the-art community and sports centre for locals to enjoy.”
Deborah Heenan, chief executive of Populo Living, said: “The approval of the Carpenters Estate masterplan by the LLDC planning committee marks a major milestone in our ambitious restoration and regeneration programme.
“This demonstrates our commitment to transforming the estate into a vibrant community and neighbourhood, providing long-awaited, high-quality and sustainable homes for residents.”
Earlier this month, Newham revealed it had received government funding to buy and refurbish a building from large landlord L&Q to use as a rough-sleeper assessment centre.
The council, which initially approved plans for the acquisition of Lady Helen Seymour House in Plaistow nearly three years ago, was granted £9.3m through the Single Homeless Accommodation Programme (SHAP) fund.
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