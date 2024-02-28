A £1bn masterplan has been approved to redevelop and retrofit an estate in London which will deliver 2,152 homes #UKHousing

The masterplan confirms that 50% will be at social rent levels.

Following planning consent, the council will deliver the homes through Populo Living, its wholly owned housing company.

Proposals for the Carpenters Estate in Stratford, to be delivered by Newham Council, were approved by the Planning Decisions Committee of the London Legacy Development Corporation (LLDC) on Tuesday.

Just over 300 of the existing homes (44%) on the estate will be retrofitted to the “highest standard”, the council said, as Stratford becomes its first ‘green zone’ neighbourhood.

The masterplan includes over 10,000 sq m of commercial space and local amenities, such as cafes, restaurants, shops and workshop spaces.

The scheme is expected to take 15 years to complete.

Rokhsana Fiaz, mayor of Newham, said: “Securing the restoration of the Carpenters Estate was my promise to residents when we secured an overwhelming 73% positive vote back in 2021.

“I’m really chuffed that we’ve been given the green light to get started on building desperately needed homes and restore Carpenters Estate into a vibrant neighbourhood with homes our people can afford.