London council’s chief executive steps down

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Lambeth Council’s chief executive Andrew Travers is stepping down after more than four years in the role.
Bayo Dosunmu, currently the council’s deputy chief executive and former executive director of Homes England, will replace Mr Travers. The new appointment follows a recommendation from Lambeth’s appointment committee and is subject to the approval of full council in May.
Mr Dosunmu joined the council in 2019 as strategic director for residents services, with responsibility for integrating day-to-day services for housing, environment, revenues and benefits and customer support for residents and businesses across the borough.
He has also previously served as assistant chief executive at the Homes and Communities Agency and at a senior level in a range of civil service roles, including at the Welsh government and the Olympic Delivery Authority.
Mr Dosunmu said he is “deeply honoured” to have been recommended by the councillor panel.
“The pandemic has hit some of our communities and local businesses hard, and as chief executive it will be my mission to support all our residents to live well and thrive and support colleagues to feel valued and do the best they can to serve all of our communities,” he said.
He also paid tribute to his upcoming predecessor’s work.
Mr Travers, who first joined the council as interim chief executive in 2017, was appointed to the permanent role in July 2018.
He congratulated Mr Dosunmu, adding that “it has been a genuine privilege for me to fulfil what I consider to be one of the best jobs in local government”.
Mr Travers added: “I know that Bayo will bring real passion, leadership and determination to it.”
Claire Holland, leader of Lambeth Council, said Mr Dosunmu has a “true passion and commitment” for the borough, which he has “already demonstrated in the last few years as a senior leader at the council”.
She added: “I would also like to say a huge thank you to Andrew for his unwavering support and leadership during some of the most challenging times in Lambeth’s recent history.”
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