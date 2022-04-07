London council’s chief executive steps down

Bayo Dosunmu, currently the council’s deputy chief executive and former executive director of Homes England, will replace Mr Travers. The new appointment follows a recommendation from Lambeth’s appointment committee and is subject to the approval of full council in May.

Mr Dosunmu joined the council in 2019 as strategic director for residents services, with responsibility for integrating day-to-day services for housing, environment, revenues and benefits and customer support for residents and businesses across the borough.

He has also previously served as assistant chief executive at the Homes and Communities Agency and at a senior level in a range of civil service roles, including at the Welsh government and the Olympic Delivery Authority.