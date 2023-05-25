London council’s damp and mould reports triple in a year

The number of damp and mould reports Hackney Council receives has more than tripled in a year #UKhousing

Hackney set out its action plan six months ago following the inquest into the death of two-year-old Awaab Ishak, which was the result of prolonged exposure to mould in a Rochdale Boroughwide Housing flat.

Inside Housing previously reported that several councils have created damp and mould action plans , as well as teams and taskforces, to deal with the problem.

The details emerged alongside an update on its action plan for tackling damp and mould.

In the six months up to March 2023, the local authority received 1,718 reports from tenants, compared to 541 in the same period the year before, an increase of 217%.

In an update this week, Clayeon McKenzie, cabinet member for housing services and resident participation, said: “Our pledge followed the tragic death of two-year-old Awaab Ishak from prolonged exposure to mould in his family home in Rochdale, which rightly brought the issue into even sharper focus.

“Damp and mould is an issue impacting all housing providers across the capital and the country as a whole.

“However, we are not letting that stand in the way of our efforts to ensure you have a safe, warm and decent place to call home.

“While there is still much more to do to achieve our ambitions and meet the targets we have set ourselves, we have already made strides towards our goal.”

As part of the plan, the council launched a new service in January to speed up its response to reports of leaks. It set a target of visiting every leak reported by at least the end of the following day.

Since it started, 1,130 emergency leak visits have been carried out in an average of 1.5 days.

Mr McKenzie said that the number of emergency leaks reported has more than doubled since this time last year.

“We are working towards ensuring we are able to respond to 80% of all reported leaks within our target from next month, including recruiting more plumbers,” he said.