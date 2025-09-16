London council’s new brand targets £1bn in market sales to fund affordable delivery

Westminster City Council has launched a new market sales brand to help fund its affordable housebuilding programme.
Westminster Living will sell homes for market sale, in a bid to generate £1bn in receipts that will be reinvested in its ambition to deliver more than 4,000 affordable homes, 50% of which will be affordable.
The new brand comes after the council explained that it is selling close to 1,000 homes in central London.
The revenue from the sales will be reinvested in delivering new council homes for social rent, key worker housing, community facilities, parks and other services.
The council’s affordable plans are supported by more than £120m in Greater London Authority funding.
With several developments in construction, the council is bringing hundreds of homes to the open market, and hopes the new brand “will be the best portal for people looking to buy a home, to see what’s available on the market”.
The new comes after Inside Housing spoke to Setareh Neshati of Westminster City Council as part of its series on women in development.
The development director explained her plan to maximise affordable housing in one of London’s most expensive boroughs, as well as her career transition from the private sector and passion for social housing.
A spokesperson for the council said: “With the launch of Westminster Living, we are creating an open channel for people that want to live within incredible developments and own their own property. Buyers will know that they are contributing to these new communities through their purchases.
“Across all of Westminster City Council’s major regeneration and new housing projects, we are delivering at least 50% genuinely affordable homes. This means new council homes for social rent and key worker housing at affordable intermediate rent levels.
“The revenue from private sales helps with the viability of major housing infrastructure and creates sustainable mixed-tenure neighbourhoods – as already seen throughout the city.”
Westminster City Council’s Ebury Bridge, Carrick Yard and The Broadley developments will all have homes available through Westminster Living, as well as future schemes such as Church Street and Harrow Road.
The move follows in the footsteps of other local authority and housing association sales brands Camden Collection (Camden), Broadway Living (Ealing) and Fabrica (A2Dominion).
Westminster’s development vehicle, Westminster Builds, will continue to play a role in the delivery of intermediate rent housing.
Earlier this year, the council struck a £235m deal to buy 350 homes from a housing association to use as temporary accommodation.
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