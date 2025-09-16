London council’s new brand targets £1bn in market sales to fund affordable delivery

Westminster Living will sell homes for market sale, in a bid to generate £1bn in receipts that will be reinvested in its ambition to deliver more than 4,000 affordable homes, 50% of which will be affordable.

The new brand comes after the council explained that it is selling close to 1,000 homes in central London.

The revenue from the sales will be reinvested in delivering new council homes for social rent, key worker housing, community facilities, parks and other services.

The council’s affordable plans are supported by more than £120m in Greater London Authority funding.