London council’s new licensing scheme to affect 6,000 HMOs

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Lewisham Council has rolled out a new licensing scheme for all houses in multiple occupation (HMOs) in a bid to improve conditions for private renters and tackle poor-quality housing.
It means an estimated additional 6,000 HMOs across the borough not covered by the national mandatory scheme – which applies to those rented to five or more people who form more than one household – will be inspected and require a licence to operate.
Landlords that fail to comply with the scheme, which launched in April, could face fines or criminal prosecution.
HMOs covered by the new scheme will be required to meet set standards for room sizes, provision of shared facilities and health and safety.
Landlords will also be required to have clear plans in place to tackle any problems related to their properties that impact on the local community, such as fly-tipping.
Sophie Davis, cabinet member for housing management and homelessness at Lewisham Council, said: “Too many private renters are having to deal with unsafe or insecure accommodation – particularly those living in HMOs.
“Licensing HMOs will help improve the quality of housing across Lewisham and help us protect our residents from rogue landlords.”
Ms Davis said hundreds of landlords have already come forward to register their properties.
Several councils across England have been introducing new licensing schemes for private sector housing.
In 2013, Newham Council became the first local authority to bring in a borough-wide mandatory licensing scheme for all private landlords.
Haringey Council introduced a borough-wide licensing scheme for HMOs in 2019.
In March this year, Birmingham Council approved plans for a selective licensing scheme covering up to 50,000 properties.
In April, Liverpool Council introduced a licensing scheme that covers 45,000 private rented homes, about 80% of the total, down from 100% in the previous scheme that lasted between 2015 and 2020.
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