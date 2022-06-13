London council’s new licensing scheme to affect 6,000 HMOs

It means an estimated additional 6,000 HMOs across the borough not covered by the national mandatory scheme – which applies to those rented to five or more people who form more than one household – will be inspected and require a licence to operate.

Landlords that fail to comply with the scheme, which launched in April, could face fines or criminal prosecution.

HMOs covered by the new scheme will be required to meet set standards for room sizes, provision of shared facilities and health and safety.

Landlords will also be required to have clear plans in place to tackle any problems related to their properties that impact on the local community, such as fly-tipping.