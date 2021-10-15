London Councils reveals £98bn plan to retrofit 3.8 million homes

London Councils has announced a £98bn London-wide plan to retrofit more than three million homes in a bid to achieve net zero carbon in properties across the capital #UKhousing

The Retrofit London Housing Action Plan was developed by the London Housing Directors’ Group with support from the London Environment Directors’ Network, the Greater London Authority, and Enfield and Waltham Forest as lead boroughs.

It is hoped that by upgrading all housing stock to an average Energy Performance Certificate rating of B – the second most efficient rating – by 2030, boroughs will drive a “dramatic decarbonisation of London property and make vital progress on the capital’s path towards net zero”.

All 33 local authorities in London have agreed a joint plan to retrofit 3.78 million homes, which are responsible for around one-third of the capital’s greenhouse gas emissions.

It recommends that boroughs retrofit their own stock of 390,000 council homes, that planning decisions and guidance support low-carbon retrofitting, and that London should quickly move away from gas heating.

London Councils said that retrofitting the homes relies on targeted government investment.

Although it estimates that the work would cost £98bn overall, the cross-party group says the target would support 200,000 jobs linked to insulating and retrofitting.

In its submission to the Spending Review, which chancellor Rishi Sunak will unveil on 27 October, London Councils listed the green recovery as a top priority for the coming years.

It is calling on the government to announce £30m for the next phase of the UK Cities Climate Investment Commission work, which was set up to identify green investment opportunities across cities.

London Councils says the funding is “necessary to unlock over £200bn of private investment for delivering net zero” across the UK cities.