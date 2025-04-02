London councils top list of unspent developer contributions, report finds

The HBF submitted Freedom of Information requests to local authorities and received 208 responses. It also weighted the data according to the number of households in each local authority.

The HBF reported that the London Borough of Brent topped the list. The council holds £1,517 per household in unspent contributions.

This is seven times the national average of £210 and 100% of the average council tax bill. Brent has been contacted for a response.

Second was the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea (RBKC), which holds around £1,300 per household, with £88m unspent, the HBF revealed.