London Councils warn Gove that short-term lets policy could worsen housing crisis

London boroughs have warned the housing secretary that plans to regulate short-term lets could worsen the capital’s housing crisis #UKhousing

Automatically transferring short-term lets into this new planning category under permitted development rights would mean “the overnight loss of thousands of homes” from London’s permanent housing stock, the local authorities said.

In a letter to Michael Gove, the cross-party London Councils group criticised the government’s proposal to create a new planning category – the C5 use class – for properties already used as short-term lets without requiring planning permission.

According to London Councils, there are at least 43,000 short-term lets in the capital, equivalent to one in 85 London homes, and “a significant portion” of these would qualify for the new planning category.

Since 2015, planning permission has not been required for homeowners in London to let their property for fewer than 90 nights in a calendar year.

However, the councils said that short-term lets were “largely operated as commercial entities that rent out properties all-year round”. In addition, they estimated that “a large proportion – if not a majority” of short-term lets in central London were breaking this 90-day limit.

Enforcing these breaches was “extremely resource intensive” and there have been very few prosecutions, they added.

The “proliferation” of short-term lets in the capital has meant less housing for permanent residents and higher prices in London’s private rental sector, the councils said.

Boroughs also reported that short-term lets were sometimes associated with spikes in crime and anti-social behaviour.