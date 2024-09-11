London Councils warns boroughs risk overspending on homelessness budget by £250m

In its Budget submission to the Treasury, the group warned that the pressure on Housing Revenue Accounts (HRAs) is so severe that boroughs anticipate they will need to make £170m of cuts to supervision, management, maintenance and repairs over the next four years.

The cross-party London Councils group has found that 29 out of 33 boroughs overspent on their homelessness budgets in 2023-24, reaching a collective deficit of £208m.

Three boroughs forecast that they could run out of HRA reserves in the next four years, which London Councils said was “an unprecedented situation”.

The group said that boroughs are spending an overall £90m per month on temporary accommodation, up almost 40% year on year.

London Councils also highlighted a £96m subsidy gap between the cost of providing temporary accommodation and what councils can recover from the government through housing benefit.

The group forecast an overall budget shortfall across all services of at least £700m in 2025-26.

In response it has called for the £157m homelessness prevention grant to be doubled and the cap on temporary accommodation subsidy rates – currently frozen at 2011 rates – to be lifted.