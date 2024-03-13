Improvements included changes to firefighter training, refreshed processes for managing major incidents and the introduction of innovative technology to support firefighting.

The LFB has also introduced specialist equipment and replaced its entire fleet of high-reach vehicles, as well as introduced new 64m turntable ladders – the tallest ladders in service across Europe.

New command units equipped with technology to improve incident commanders’ ability to respond on the ground came into service at the end of 2023.

Firefighting efforts during the Grenfell Tower fire, which claimed the lives of 72 people, were affected by, among other things, poor equipment, inadequate communication between the control room and the incident commander, and a lack of knowledge about the building.

The first phase of the inquiry made 46 recommendations in total, 29 of which were aimed at the LFB. They covered areas such as improved communication, training, emergency calls, equipment, and knowledge and understanding of materials used in high-rise buildings.