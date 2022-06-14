London firm eyes 3,500 new homes target after bagging for-profit RP status

Square Roots, which was set up by developer London Square last year, said it has been approved by the Regulator of Social Housing as a for-profit provider.

The group said it is aiming to secure £1.5bn in funding to deliver “over 3,500” new affordable homes over the next six years to help tackle the capital’s housing shortage.

Square Roots has already committed £266m in capital for 694 affordable homes, with 437 of these already under construction, it said. The homes are in Lewisham, Barnet, and Kingston. It has also secured £13.6m in grant funding from the Greater London Authority.

Barbara Richardson, managing director at Square Roots, said: “Our new registered provider status means we can forge ahead with plans to become the market-leading provider of affordable housing in London, unlocking great places and quality homes.