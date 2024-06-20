London Food Insecurity Network marks first year of operation with impact report

Peabody, HACT, the social housing charity, and the Felix Project, a food redistribution charity, set up the London Food Insecurity Network (LFIN) in March 2023 with the aim of making sure no social housing resident goes to bed hungry.

The impact report revealed that the LFIN held 76 winter markets across London, distributing 35 tonnes of food between November 2023 and January 2024.

The Felix Project has spent an estimated £20m delivering food to community organisations supporting people living in social housing, and expects a further £5m to be spent in 2024. Through the LFIN, it has received over £130,000 in financial support from founding members and partners.