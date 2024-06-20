London Food Insecurity Network marks first year of operation with impact report

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A food insecurity network founded by a large housing association and two charities has marked one year of operation with an impact report.
Peabody, HACT, the social housing charity, and the Felix Project, a food redistribution charity, set up the London Food Insecurity Network (LFIN) in March 2023 with the aim of making sure no social housing resident goes to bed hungry.
The impact report revealed that the LFIN held 76 winter markets across London, distributing 35 tonnes of food between November 2023 and January 2024.
The Felix Project has spent an estimated £20m delivering food to community organisations supporting people living in social housing, and expects a further £5m to be spent in 2024. Through the LFIN, it has received over £130,000 in financial support from founding members and partners.
An estimated 11.3 million people in the UK experienced food insecurity in the 12 months to mid-2022, according to the Trussell Trust, which runs a network of food banks.
The LFIN has a number of members, including A2Dominion, Clarion, Hyde and Notting Hill Genesis.
“The challenges facing our residents and communities aren’t going away. We know that housing associations are facing increasing demand for financial and non-financial support from residents,” said Andrea Purslow, head of strategic partnerships and funding at Peabody.
She added: “The LFIN is about finding sustainable solutions through a joined-up social housing response, directly tackling the burgeoning food insecurity and food waste problems facing the capital.”
Food insecurity is defined as being “without reliable and regular access to enough affordable, nutritious, healthy food”, according to HACT.
Addressing food insecurity requires “collaboration and financial resources”, the report said.
“Although surplus food may be free, a lot of resource is needed to ensure that food reaches communities where it will be most impactful,” it said.
Rachel Ledwith, head of community at the Felix Project, said the network “has been the catalyst for idea-sharing, collaboration and making connections that are mutually beneficial and will help deliver better outcomes for residents”.
Rebecca Rieley, head of communities and projects at HACT, said: “When thinking about the future, we’re really looking forward to evolving the partnerships through the network and looking at the wider systemic factors that are at the heart of food insecurity and food poverty.
“I’m hopeful that others will join us, including new housing associations, strategic partners and community groups, to strengthen and enrich our work.”
HACT recently published a white paper on how to make better use of social value and non-financial reporting in procurement.
It called for the credibility of disclosures made as part of this kind of reporting to be strengthened, both internally and externally, through an assurance process carried out by a third party.
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